 

Gautrain maintenance to affect Pretoria commuters

2019-11-16 09:33

Nicole McCain

Gautrain. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Gautrain. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gautrain commuters can anticipate some disruption to their travels plans, due to planned maintenance work in Pretoria this weekend.

There will be no trains between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield on November 16 and November 17. Instead, a bus replacement service will operate between these stations, free of charge.

This shuttle service will run every 30 minutes and parking facilitates at the stations will still be available.

Trains between Centurion and Park will not be affected, as well as those travelling to the airport, and will operate according to schedule.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man dies in agony after ambulance takes 10 hours to arrive

2019-11-16 08:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 09:53 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Dunoon 09:28 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 