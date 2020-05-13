 

Gautrain will not hike fees during lockdown

2020-05-13 16:14

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gautrain management has assured passengers it will not increase fares in June as was expected.

The company said it would not be increasing the price due to national lockdown regulations and the current economic situation in the country.

Gautrain's Barbara Jensen Vorster said in accordance with the Gautrain Concession Agreement, fares were adjusted annually in the month of June.

"The annual fare increase is guided by the Consumer Price Index. The Gautrain Management Agency and Bombela Concession Company have decided not to increase fares in June 2020 but to instead delay this increase to later in the year once it has more accurate information of when the lockdown regulations will be lifted," Vorster added.

Gautrain resumed a reduced service on 4 May after the system was closed during Level 5 of the national lockdown.

READ | Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  gautrain
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Life under lockdown: 'Everyone I know has been for a visit for a couple of beers'

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 16:51 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 16:27 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-12 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 