 

#GBVSummit: 'We hear you and we will not fail you' – Ramaphosa tells delegates

2018-11-01 15:42

Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured delegates at the National Summit against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide that a revised action plan to address the scourge will be launched in 2019.

"We have listened, and we hear you, there are two demands made by the #TotalShutdown protest that government has responded to, conducting a review of the national plan against GBV and constructing a revised plan against GBV," Ramaphosa told delegates during his keynote address at the first-ever summit held at St George's Hotel in Pretoria on Thursday.

"Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini and Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu are going to come forward with an action plan, together with civil society participation," he added.

The #TotalShutdown movement during August, which is women's month, planned a march across the country to highlight the plight of women and children in South Africa.

READ: Ramaphosa personally addresses #TotalShutDown protesters, promises gender summit

Ramaphosa, together with stakeholders, convened the summit in response to the #TotalShutdown's demands.

As the President began his address, activists seated in the hall began a silent protest and held up underwear to demonstrate against the scourge of gender-based violence. The president continued despite the demonstration. 

Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa is a country that is currently faced with high levels of violence and criminality.

"SA's femicide rate was 12.2 per 100 000 in 2016, this is five times higher than the global level.

"We cannot, should not, and will not stop until we put an end to this scourge. Our objective must be to bring these high rates to zero, we must aim for a femicide rate of zero per 100 000 women," he said to a rousing applause.

Panty protest at GBV Summit

Protest during the GBV summit. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

The summit saw an emotional session of testimonies from GBV survivors who put forward proposals and solutions to the president who was accompanied by Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

"Today we are here as a result of activism born out of pain and anger to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in our country. The proposals that have been put forward here, we are definitely going to act on," he said in response.

Patriarchy

Panty protest at GBV Summit

Protest during the GBV summit. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Several testimonies highlighted the root of violence against women and children as a direct result of patriarchy. Activists in response requested that Ramaphosa create more awareness starting at home.

"Patriarchy means that men feel entitled to exert economic, social and political power over women. We need to put an end to patriarchy because it gives men a sense that they own women.

"When we improve the way we raise our children, we can go a long way in preventing violence against boys and girls," Ramaphosa said in agreement.

Panty protest at GBV Summit

Protest during the GBV summit. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

Ramaphosa concluded by stating that there was no acceptable level of gender-based violence and government intended to eradicate it.

"We want to reach a point where no woman, child or man has to experience violence, violation or trauma of rape.

"Government is here. We are listening and let me add, I say yes to your demands," he concluded.

Panty protest at GBV Summit

Protest during the GBV summit. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

The summit will go into private commissions for the remainder of the afternoon and conclude on Friday for a report back session.


Read more on:    gbv summit  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  gender abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Herbal blend, puff, blazing: Pretoria learners discharged after smoking unknown 'drug'

2018-11-01 15:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We need to talk about chemical castration' – ANC Women’s League on Dros rape case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 