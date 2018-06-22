General De Lange not forced out, but opted to leave – national police

What To Read Next

National police have denied reports that Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange was "forced out", claiming that she took early retirement.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said on Friday that engagements with De Lange were amicable and in line with the police's human resource management policies.

She said police appreciated her loyalty, commitment and service to the community.

This comes after De Lange told TimesLive that the national office approached her and asked her to leave.

She said she "had so much still left to do".

Mathe said de Lange had been provided with three options for redeployment in line with her previous experience.

"However, she opted for early retirement in terms of Section 35 of the South African Police Service Act 1995. The options that were discussed with her are still open despite the fact that, at the time, she volunteered for early retirement and those processes have been finalised," she said.

The police have thanked De Lange for her service.

Her replacement is not yet known.

