 

Generations of Shackville residents feel abandoned by government

2018-02-08 07:22

Nompendulo Ngubane

Residents of Shackville near Pietermaritzburg show GroundUp the conditions in their settlement. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Residents of Shackville near Pietermaritzburg show GroundUp the conditions in their settlement. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg – "We are tired of begging for development," says 50-year-old Mirriam Dlomo, who has been living in Shackville, Pietermaritzburg, for three decades.

Most people in Shackville live in mud houses, according to GroundUp.

On their own initiative, residents have connected taps in their houses to the settlement's single communal tap. The nearest clinic is 5km away in Snathing.

The settlement has no proper roads and no streetlights.

Taxis won't venture onto its roads but drop residents at a bus stop on the main route a few kilometres away.

Dlomo says residents asked for the road to be fixed.

'Absent' councillor

A grader came but left the road in a worse condition, full of potholes.

Mondli Zondi says he was born in Shackville 38 years ago.

"We tried forming a committee but residents lost interest. Look at our roads, they are a mess. The only thing we have access to is water."

Dlomo says Ward 11 councillor Sipho Madonda (ANC), has not held community meetings and doesn't communicate.

She said they have not seen him since he was re-elected for a third term.

Resident Kholiwe Nsele says Madonda told residents that Shackville land is privately owned and therefore it cannot be developed. However, pit toilets were built for residents years ago.

Land in process of being acquired

"Even my toilet is better than the house that I'm living in," says Dlomo.

"We only see him [Madonda] when he is campaigning... We were promised houses when they were campaigning," she says.

"We don't know who owns the land. I was born here and I have grandchildren who were born here," says Nsele.

Madonda told GroundUp: "People don't attend meetings and there is always an issue. That land is privately owned. Government services cannot resume. The municipality will have to buy the land first."

Madonda would not say who owned the land.

He was unclear about when he last conducted a community meeting in Shackville.

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said most land in the Shackville area was privately owned.

She said the municipality, in partnership with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and the provincial human settlements department, was in the process of acquiring land.

Only once this process was complete could funds be applied for and housing plans be made.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands of train commuters still stranded in Cape Town

2018-02-08 05:18

Inside News24

 
/World
'I'm still trying to absorb this' - Elon Musk after historic SpaceX car launch
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 