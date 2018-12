"We may never know why the animal stranded," Lieze Swart of the Department of Environmental Affairs has told News24 after a beached 11m sub-adult Humpback whale was euthenised at Yzerfontein. WATCH

A humpback whale that washed out at Steps at Wilderness Beach late on Friday afternoon is still alive, the George Municipality said on Saturday morning.

The municipality said "if needs be" the whale would be euthanised on Saturday afternoon.

"The South African Police and the Department of Environmental Affairs is in charge of the scene. A marine biologist will do a quick tissue sampling session and the carcass will be removed. George municipal cleansing workers will do the removal," the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality's law enforcement, fire brigade, lifeguards, police and Stranded Marine Animal Rescue Team (Smart) are also on the beach for the safety of the public currently at the scene, according to the statement.

A humpback whale at Wilderness Beach (Supplied)

The municipality has appealed to the public to "steer clear of the area" so that the authorities can do their job and "assist the animal in a humane manner".



"Once the euthanization has taken place the beach will be closed from Wilderness all the way to Leentjiesklip."

