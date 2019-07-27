George woman goes the extra mile to return lost wallet, after ignored by its owner at first

A George municipality employee's husband, who tried to get the attention of a motorist who had dropped their wallet, was waved away and ignored, but that did not deter them from getting it back to its rightful owner.

On Monday municipal general worker Miemie Joseph, her husband Mario, and a friend Montay Le Roux were driving to work when they saw the wallet on a step at the door of a bakkie.

"Mario jumped out, snapped the wallet up, knocked on the window of the bakkie and showed the wallet. The driver must have misunderstood what Mario was trying to demonstrate and waved him off," the municipality said in a statement on Friday.

The wallet's contents included a student card which brought out Miemie's maternal instincts.

"I saw a student card and was so worried this child needed to be at an exam or something, but there wasn't a contact number anywhere in the wallet," Miemie was quoted as saying.

"Then I realised my son Wilbur Joseph, a traffic officer, may be able to track her down using the drivers' licence. It took a few phone calls, but Wilbur eventually got hold of the owner of the wallet and arranged to meet her to return the wallet," said Miemie.

A brother and sister arrived to collect the wallet and said they were amazed by the honesty and effort that the Joseph family had shown to track her down to hand it back, still with its cards and cash.

The pair returned with a card for Miemie and her family to say thank you for their caring gesture.

"When we received your phone call we hadn't even realised yet that it [the wallet] was missing. Our best wishes go with you," read the card.

The municipality said Miemie felt good to be able to help, and was pleased that the schlep of getting new documentation and cards was avoided.

