 

German tourist killed at golf course in Margate

2020-03-08 21:09
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A German tourist was killed on a golf course in Margate on Saturday afternoon, Netcare911 paramedics said. 

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to reports of an assault at a golf course in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly male believed to be of German nationality visiting South Africa had sustained severe head trauma after being assaulted by unknown persons while playing golf," said Herbst.

He was found unresponsive, and was eventually declared dead at the scene. 

Further details were not immediately available.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'These people are monsters': Parly's police committee on Khayelitsha massacre

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
UNLUCKY: No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 