German tourist killed at golf course in Margate

A German tourist was killed on a golf course in Margate on Saturday afternoon, Netcare911 paramedics said.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to reports of an assault at a golf course in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly male believed to be of German nationality visiting South Africa had sustained severe head trauma after being assaulted by unknown persons while playing golf," said Herbst.

He was found unresponsive, and was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.