 

German tourists robbed in KZN

2018-05-13 17:45

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three German tourists, all reportedly in their eighties, were robbed by AK-47 wielding men while en route to catch a flight back home at the King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said he received a call from a passing motorist reporting an armed robbery in progress on the N2 at the Umdloti Beach offramp.

"Upon arrival, it was established that the two males and a female victim had left the scene to catch their flight. Their Uber driver claimed that he had picked up his clients from their hotel in Umhlanga and was on their way to the airport when they were boxed in by the occupants of a BMW and a VW Golf 7."

Balram said four men armed with AK47 rifles "approached the tourists and robbed them off their luggage and valuables before fleeing in their getaway vehicles".

"The suspects wore balaclavas to hide their identity. The victims were not injured during the robbery."

Police are investigating.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape councillor will still help community despite car being torched

2018-05-13 17:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:03 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Parklands 17:46 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 