German tourists robbed in KZN

Three German tourists, all reportedly in their eighties, were robbed by AK-47 wielding men while en route to catch a flight back home at the King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said he received a call from a passing motorist reporting an armed robbery in progress on the N2 at the Umdloti Beach offramp.

"Upon arrival, it was established that the two males and a female victim had left the scene to catch their flight. Their Uber driver claimed that he had picked up his clients from their hotel in Umhlanga and was on their way to the airport when they were boxed in by the occupants of a BMW and a VW Golf 7."

Balram said four men armed with AK47 rifles "approached the tourists and robbed them off their luggage and valuables before fleeing in their getaway vehicles".

"The suspects wore balaclavas to hide their identity. The victims were not injured during the robbery."

Police are investigating.

