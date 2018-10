What To Read Next

Arson is suspected to be the cause of a train fire at the Germiston Station on Tuesday morning.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng told News24 that the train was most likely set alight.

"We are working with the protection services to establish the exact cause of the fire," she said.

Mofokeng said that the station had been brought to a standstill and that trains were not moving.

However, "we hope to recover the site by this afternoon when people start returning home".

Times Live reported that the first reports about the fire were received at 10:00.

According to the report, electricity supply to the station had been shut off.

The fire was extinguished by 11:45.

This is the latest in a number of recent train-related fires. A week ago, a train was set alight in Cape Town. On September 28, there were three separate train fires in the Mother City and, on September 21, angry commuters in Umlazi in Durban set fire to cars when trains were running late.