Get your red overalls at an EFFing hefty price tag

Dali Mpofu, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu during the launch of the party's election manifesto for the 2019 general elections,.at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press

The EFF is seemingly making a little cash on the side through its mark-ups on party merchandise, Rapport reported on Sunday.

The party's MPs have, since being sworn in in 2014, shunned traditional parliamentarian dress. The men dress in red overalls and the women dress as cleaners with headscarves and aprons.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu at the time said the outfits represented working-class South Africans, News24 reported.

"The working class and poor now know they've got representatives in Parliament. There is no other organisation which associates itself with the struggles of the poor," Shivambu said.

Supporters were given the opportunity to purchase an array of EFF merchandise at the party's manifesto launch in Pretoria on Saturday.

But "working-class" and "poor" supporters might struggle to scrape together the R400 needed to don a red overall. According to Rapport, a normal, blue pair of overalls, used for manual labour, costs R150.

The paper found that an overall with short sleeves cost R650, with the extra R250 going toward having an embroidered EFF logo on your chest.

An EFF "pilot's" outfit will set you back R1 200, a red beret R100, a hoodie R250, and a red tracksuit R850 (in red – a black tracksuit costs R950).

In 2014, Mail & Guardian reported that Manthemba Teffo and her brother Tiisetso were the suppliers of the EFF's merch.

According to the report, the Teffo siblings - owners of Mashoto Tiisetso Trading and Projects - make the bulk of their profit from the sale of EFF regalia.

The siblings' first big break was in March 2014 when the EFF asked them to supply party T-shirts and berets.

They reportedly made R200 000 out of that order.

As part of an exclusive supplier agreement with the EFF, Mashoto Tiisetso Trading and Projects pays a R5 000 annual registration fee to the party, and 20% of the company's annual profits go to the EFF, Mail & Guardian reported.