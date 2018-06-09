Gift of the Givers steps in to save Sutherland

Fodder being loaded into trucks to be delivered to the North West province. (Gift of the Givers)

An intervention to save the tiny Northern Cape town of Sutherland from collapsing has begun, Gift of the Givers said on Friday.

The humanitarian organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said five Gift of the Givers trucks would be delivering the first 200 bales of fodder on Friday afternoon.

The fodder was donated by generous farmers in the North West province, he said.

He said the sustainability of the region was dependent on water.

"All 200 boreholes in Sutherland have dried out, as the water levels have dropped significantly consequent to the worst drought in 100 years in the area."

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers' drilling team would arrive with two rigs on Monday, followed by the delivery of 40 000 litres of diesel in the evening, paid for by his organisation, to start the drilling process for 200 new boreholes.

"The process will be led by our hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald, and driller Martyn Landmann. Dr Groenewald – hydrologist, geologist, palaentologist with 35 years experience in the field – will commence siting of new borehole positions on Monday morning. The entire borehole process will cost Gift of the Givers R15m."

He said, later this week, the organisation's trucks would be collecting and delivering more fodder.

"This will be followed by food parcels, blankets, hygiene packs and warm clothing for the farm labourers, the general population and school children (who will be provided with 5 000 specially formulated nutritious meals). Any support for our initiatives are welcome."

He said contributions to Gift of the Givers could be made to Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account No. 052137228, Branch Code 057525. For section 18a tax benefit certificates please send email to donations@giftofthegivers.org. Details are available on the toll-free on 0800786911.

