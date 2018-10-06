Gift of the Givers volunteer killed in gang shootout in Cape Town

Aspiration, youth and vibrancy died at the hands of arrogance on the day 20-year-old Ameerodien Noordien was shot dead, Gift of the Givers said on Saturday.

Noordien, a volunteer at disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers, and three other bystanders were shot at multiple times while standing outside a tuckshop in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that the young man had been shot in the back of the head three times after being caught in gang crossfire on Friday.

Noordien wanted to escape his poverty "in a dignified way" and worked tirelessly to provide for his family, Sooliman said.

"His mother, Fatima, wanted to see the development of a righteous child, on the straight path, an asset to society."

As a volunteer, Noordien assisted in the distribution of 300 containers of bottled water as well as the delivery of thousands of bales of fodder.

Sooliman explained that the tasks helped impoverished youths like Noordien to earn an income, service the community and gain experience.

He further called on police minister Bheki Cele to intervene in the Western Cape in a manner similar to the way he responded to the Westbury protests in Johannesburg.

On Thursday, Cele deployed a Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Westbury following violent protests against gangsterism and drugs.

Earlier this month, Cele told the residents of Bonteheuwel that he would reinstate a specialised gang unit after the #TotalShutDown protests took place across Cape Town.

"Dear Honourable Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, the need to make South Africa safer for its 57 million people cannot be more urgent than the present," Sooliman said.

"It is clear that you are trying your best to stem crime since taking office earlier this year despite the challenges of resources and personnel. The Western Cape needs a Westbury style intervention and we call upon you to make this a reality."

The farming community has started making contributions to Noordien’s family because they were so touched by the nobility of his character, he said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that a murder and three attempted murder cases have been registered for investigation.