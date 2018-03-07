 

Gigaba an 'unpatriotic pathological liar' - EFF

2018-03-07 13:10

Jan Bornman

Malusi Gigaba. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

Johannesburg – The EFF has called Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba an "unpatriotic pathological liar" after he insisted on Tuesday the Gupta family were not South African citizens.

During a press conference, Gigaba said the controversial Gupta brothers were not South African citizens because they refused to renounce their Indian citizenship, despite contrary evidence.

Entering the ID number of Atul Gupta’s ID document which was contained in the #GuptaLeaks, the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) website confirms he was registered to vote at Saxonwold Primary School.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Gigaba had lied to a court of law and to the country after he told the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs that he had initially granted Atul Gupta citizenship, only to backtrack later.

Ndlozi said Gigaba contradicted himself by saying they refused to give up their Indian citizenship, yet having admitted in the past they had been granted citizenship.

READ: Ajay, Atul Gupta not South African citizens – Gigaba

"Gigaba has also argued that he had indeed granted them citizenship upon their appeal. However, Atul and Ajay Gupta did not take the citizenship because they refused to denounce their Indian citizenship, thus they remain permanent residents.

"Yet, we know for sure that Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta are South African ID holders, registered to vote in Ward 78, of Johannesburg, Saxonwold Primary School voting station. We also know that they hold South African passports; this is evidence that they are South Africans, or that Gigaba granted them full South African citizenship," Ndlozi said.

Independent Electoral Commission vice-chairperson Terry Tselane told News24 only South African citizens would be able to register.

ALSO READ: Guptas granted citizenship due to 'investments, social partnerships'

"Any South African citizen in possession of an SA ID document may apply to register to vote. All the people who are registered are South African," he said.

"Also, what is important is we register in person. You come in person to the voting station to register."

Ndlozi said the EFF would write to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the status of the Guptas.

"The EFF has been telling the whole country that we are dealing with an unpatriotic pathological liar who is not deserving of public office. We reiterate our call on President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to remove Gigaba from cabinet," he said.

The DA’s Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, said Atul Gupta, Arti Gupta, Shivani Gupta, and Rajesh Gupta are all registered voters.

"The DA has already laid a formal complaint against the Public Protector requesting that she investigate Gigaba for lying under oath during court proceedings and violating the Constitution during his previous tenure as Minister of Home Affairs," he said.

