 

Gigaba 'erroneously' said Atul Gupta is not a SA citizen - Home Affairs DG

2018-03-07 16:08

Jan Gerber

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Gallo Images)

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Department of Home Affairs has attempted to clear the confusion surrounding the naturalisation of the Guptas by clarifying that Atul and Rajesh Gupta are indeed South African citizens, but that fugitive Ajay Gupta is not. 

Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni said on Wednesday that Atul had been naturalised in November 2002 and Rajesh in July 2006. Both of them appear on the IEC voters' roll.

Apleni said that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had "erroneously" told the a media briefing on Tuesday that Atul Gupta was not a South African citizen.

Atul was apparently naturalised before Gigaba became minister of home affairs, the department said. 

Also read: CONFIRMED: Atul Gupta a registered voter - IEC

Read more on:    home affairs  |  gupta  |  malusi gigaba

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Sick' Gigaba bunks question session in Parliament amid Gupta citizenship controversy

2018-03-07 15:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior Procurement Manager (CPT)

Cape Town
National Employment Center
R70 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 