Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised unreservedly for making a gesture with his pinky finger at an EFF MP during Parliament's volatile sitting on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the minister said that being provoked, combined with the strain he was under, were no excuse for making the gesture.

He agreed with another tweet which said the gesture fed into a "toxic masculinity discourse".

I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla. https://t.co/Gqko6q5fG2 — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) November 7, 2018

The pinky gesture was a retort to EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s suggestion that cellphones without cameras be given to Cabinet ministers, to avoid their phones being hacked.

To laughter from the EFF benches, Ndlozi said: "Honourable President [Cyril Ramaphosa], you know this phone doesn't have a camera.

"You may want to start ordering it for Cabinet members, because it will save us a lot [from] some of their embarrassing activities.



"It can't even be hacked this phone. Can I come maybe give it to you so you have a model of what phones might be critical for honourable Cabinet members?"

It was a reference to the self-filmed tape of Gigaba which leaked last month. The video contained "content of a sexual nature", which Gigaba claimed was released after his phone was hacked.

The minister responded to Ndlozi by raising his pinky – a gesture some interpreted to be an insult regarding the MP's penis size.

When Ndlozi suggested Ramaphosa get camera-less cellphones for cabinet members. pic.twitter.com/MlkI4Qk01X — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) November 6, 2018

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba responds in Parliament to EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s suggestion that some Ministers should rather have old Nokia phones with no cameras. He didn’t laugh. At all. He did the “pinky” finger... #Gigaba pic.twitter.com/UAi7bRvP6b — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) November 6, 2018

Gigaba's gesture earned him scorn on social media.

Did #Gigaba just pull the pinky finger on Dlozi? So the sex video matter is a joke to him, for someone of a public standing like his — Mina (@zammbs) November 6, 2018

I'm waiting for social studies feminist academics to advance a debate how this @mgigaba's gesture to @MbuyiseniNdlozi feeds into toxic hypermasculinity discourse and jealousy in men setting in over whose dick is bigger and how this leads to gender-based violence and femicide pic.twitter.com/oLjXnUjKId — Sphelele (@SpheDludla) November 6, 2018

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter