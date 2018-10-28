Gigaba 'sex tape' won't impact him politically - analysts

Emma Sadleir and Tamsyn de Beer run one of South Africa’s leading social media law consultancies. They penned the book "Don't Film Yourself Having Sex." Watch. WATCH

Malusi Gigaba has been retained in the Cabinet, following a reshuffle. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

While the latest scandal involving Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and a tape containing material of a sexual nature is embarrassing, it will most likely have no impact on his career, political analysts say.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba revealed that a "video of a sexual nature" was stolen after his phone was hacked in 2016 or 2017 and that the content of the video was only meant to be viewed by his wife and himself.

Gigaba also said that the video has been circulating in political circles and has been used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him.

The minister apologised to his family and the South African public.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga told News24 that, while it was unfortunate for Gigaba, his children and his wife that this video surfaced, it would not have an impact on his career.

'Video won't have an impact'

"I don't think people will feel much sympathy for him, but I don't see how this will have an impact on his career," Mathekga said.

"In most cases these things never result in people losing jobs. In South Africa, we are used to these things and they don't really have an impact on politicians' careers."

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela said that, because of Gigaba's public profile, the conversation around the video would be a lot wider, but that South Africans in general are quick to overlook such scandals.

"Unfortunately he has been involved in what one might call personal scandals; some have to do with his personal life, the issue of women and he is also implicated in the Gupta scandal although he denies it," Mkhabela said.

"Clearly he is embattled but South Africans have been exposed to the worst scandals, and as far as I am concerned, they are quick to overlook things.

"The thing that will be a setback for him, is not his personal scandals, but his Gupta links."

Mkhabela added that the South African public don't generally judge the competency of politicians based on personal scandals.

"People are going to laugh about it, it will be a question of conversation but it won't impact him politically. People will judge him personally, but they won't make political decisions based on such scandals."