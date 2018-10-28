 

Gigaba 'sex tape' won't impact him politically - analysts

2018-10-28 17:39

Alex Mitchley

Malusi Gigaba has been retained in the Cabinet, following a reshuffle. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

Malusi Gigaba has been retained in the Cabinet, following a reshuffle. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Why you shouldn't film yourself having sex

2014-09-25 12:53

Emma Sadleir and Tamsyn de Beer run one of South Africa’s leading social media law consultancies. They penned the book "Don't Film Yourself Having Sex." Watch.WATCH

While the latest scandal involving Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and a tape containing material of a sexual nature is embarrassing, it will most likely have no impact on his career, political analysts say.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba revealed that a "video of a sexual nature" was stolen after his phone was hacked in 2016 or 2017 and that the content of the video was only meant to be viewed by his wife and himself. 

Gigaba also said that the video has been circulating in political circles and has been used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him. 

The minister apologised to his family and the South African public.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga told News24 that, while it was unfortunate for Gigaba, his children and his wife that this video surfaced, it would not have an impact on his career. 

'Video won't have an impact'

"I don't think people will feel much sympathy for him, but I don't see how this will have an impact on his career," Mathekga said. 

"In most cases these things never result in people losing jobs. In South Africa, we are used to these things and they don't really have an impact on politicians' careers."

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela said that, because of Gigaba's public profile, the conversation around the video would be a lot wider, but that South Africans in general are quick to overlook such scandals. 

"Unfortunately he has been involved in what one might call personal scandals; some have to do with his personal life, the issue of women and he is also implicated in the Gupta scandal although he denies it," Mkhabela said.

READ: Gigaba: 'Sex tape' used in blackmail attempts against me

"Clearly he is embattled but South Africans have been exposed to the worst scandals, and as far as I am concerned, they are quick to overlook things.

"The thing that will be a setback for him, is not his personal scandals, but his Gupta links."

Mkhabela added that the South African public don't generally judge the competency of politicians based on personal scandals.

"People are going to laugh about it, it will be a question of conversation but it won't impact him politically. People will judge him personally, but they won't make political decisions based on such scandals."

Read more on:    minister of home affairs  |  malusi gigaba  |  south africa  |  sex tape  |  blackmail  |  scandal  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 former councillors threaten to sue Maimane over maladministration claims

2018-10-28 17:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:45 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Muizenberg 12:45 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 