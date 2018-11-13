 

Gigaba takes aim at Public Protector, says his resignation is not an admission of any guilt

2018-11-13 21:53

Kaveel Singh

Former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba says his resignation from office is not an admission of guilt for anything, but rather a result of prolonged public attacks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Gigaba spoke out on his resignation.

"I did so after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity. I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part."

He said that the integrity of government and the ANC was more important than him bearing political office.

Defending himself

Gigaba said he filed an application for judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recommendation on the Fireblade Aviation matter.

"[I] also intend to defend all other matters which resulted from my term of office as a member of Cabinet."

He said he was privileged to serve with "dedicated and capable colleagues and members of the civil service".

"I wish to thank the ANC and the Presidents who deployed me into all the positions of trust and responsibility. My sincere gratitude also goes to staff and Directors General of all the departments I have had the privilege to lead."

Thanks to Ramaphosa

Gigaba gave President Cyril Ramaphosa a special thanks for the "support and confidence" he has shown in him since January this year.

"I wish the President and colleagues in Cabinet success in efforts to save the country from the current economic crisis and our ongoing work to improve the quality of the lives of our people."

He said he remained "committed and disciplined member of the ANC" and would continue to execute any tasks the ANC would instruct.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will take over as the acting home affairs minister.

Gigaba has been under fire in recent weeks after the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier finding that he lied to the High Court in the Fireblade saga. The public protector also recommended that Ramaphosa take action against him in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

Besides Gigaba’s political travails, he was also embarrassed after a video leaked which showed him in a sexual act.

It was reported over the weekend that Gigaba met with Ramaphosa last week in an attempt to smooth over the fallout of the court judgments. He allegedly told the president that he never lied and that his full account of events were never taken into consideration.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba resigned from his post following mounting pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him the boot.

Read more on:    anc  |  malusi ­gigaba  |  politics

