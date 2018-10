What To Read Next

As promised, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s lawyers have set their sights on media personality and author Redi Thlabi.

Thlabi took to social media on Monday to confirm that Gigaba's lawyers had sent her a letter, asking to retract her public allegations regarding the new visa regulations for children.

"So last week an ex-colleague got a call from honourable Gigaba's lawyers asking for my home address," Thlabi tweeted.

"I kindly gave my lawyer's address. He received a letter today, basically asking I retract within seven days, or else. So, no summons yet, just a request for apology & retraction."

Last month, Gigaba announced that documentation proving parental consent for a minor to travel was no longer a requirement.

Thlabi then accused Gigaba of implementing policies "without empirical evidence" and that the problem was "his ego".

She also alleged that Gigaba's amendments to the policy had been influenced by a personal incident involving his former wife and daughter and added a link to an article relating to his daughter's travel arrangements.

Gigaba retaliated by threatening Thlabi with legal action for defamation of character, according to a statement on the Department of Home Affairs letterhead.