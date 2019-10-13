 

Girl, 11, escaped unscathed after legs stuck in a washing machine

2019-10-13 22:35

Ntwaagae Seleka

An 11-year-old girl escaped unscathed after her legs were stuck for an hour inside a washing machine at her home in Edendale, KwaZulu-Natal.

The girl was hanging clothes while standing on top of the top loader washing machine when she fell through the lid.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said ER24 paramedics and the Pietermaritzburg Fire Department were called to a house in the France Phase 5 Extension in Edendale, to assist with the rescue by provincial services at 18:15.

"She had been trapped for an hour by the time ER24 arrived. Members of the community had already helped to strip the outside of the machine. A combination of power and hand tools had to be used to crimp and cut through the barrel to free the girl.

[EDENDALE] Young girl stuck in washing machine https://t.co/K0kPIkeqFf @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @IOL pic.twitter.com/9OPFGBDru3

— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) October 13, 2019

"Once free, a medical assessment was done and luckily the girl was found to have suffered no physical injuries. Our paramedics on the scene stated that her grandparents had fortunately reacted quickly to the seriousness of the emergency and that all the services, as well as the community, had really pulled together to help the girl," said Campbell.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
