 

Girl, 14, among hundreds who gave birth at public hospitals on Christmas Day

2019-12-25 18:57
KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu at Estcourt Hospital at Uthukela District to welcome babies born on Christmas Day. (Supplied)

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu at Estcourt Hospital at Uthukela District to welcome babies born on Christmas Day. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While festive cheer fills the halls of public hospitals across the country as provincial health departments report on hundreds of babies born on Christmas Day, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has warned that "new sweeping changes" will see the tighter application of existing legislation which will see men who impregnate girls under the age of 16 being charged with statutory rape.

Among the new mothers who gave birth on Wednesday were 14 and 16 years old, she said.

She described statutory rape as a form of gender-based violence, maintaining that paying "reparations" for "damage" caused to young pregnant girls "will not absolve offenders against prosecution".

"We must indicate that we are worried about the ages of some of the mothers. The likelihood is that that 14-year-old mother [who gave birth at Vryheid Hospital] could have been impregnated at the age of 13. That is statutory rape," she said.

"We are going to start implementing the law. The Department of Health, along with our counterparts at Social Development and SAPS, will have to come in and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended. There's just no way a 14-year-old could have consented to sex, regardless of what is being said.

"We do want to call on our communities to stop this tendency of accepting 'damages', because we know that in some areas, once a perpetrator realises their victim is pregnant, they suddenly come to the family and pay 'reparations'. That is against the law. Whether you've paid damages or not, it is against the law."

She said that even if the father of the infant is 18, as in this case, "having sex with a 13 year-old is just deplorable".

"The law says anyone below 16 cannot consent to having sex. Men must understand that at that particular age, whether you say the child 'agreed' or not, it's still rape. And you must be charged as a rapist.

Culture of rapists

"We are going to push. Half the time, the people who impregnate girls below 16 are way older than them. They're in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. They sometimes infect them with diseases. And we think that must come to an end, because it means we are breeding a culture of people who are going to be rapists."

By afternoon on Christmas Day, 81 babies had been born in the province since midnight.

In the Western Cape, 91 babies had been born by 14:00 – 66 boys and 25 girls.

The first, a girl, was born at 00:09 at Tygerberg Hospital and weighed 3kg.

New Somerset Hospital has been the busiest since midnight with seven births, followed by Mowbray Maternity Hospital at six and Tygerberg Hospital, George Hospital, Paarl Hospital, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Hanover Park Community Health Centre with five births each, the provincial health department confirmed.

Gauteng public health facilities delivered 168 babies between midnight and midday.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited newborns and their mothers at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg bearing Christmas gifts.

In the Free State, Baby Olerato Unathi Christina was form to  Malefa Dolo in Bloemfontein at midnight.

Weighing 3.2kg, she was one of 41 babies born on Christmas – 18 girls and 23 boys.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    christmas babies  |  statutory rape  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

200 homes damaged following a devastating storm in KwaZulu-Natal - report

2019-12-25 14:56

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-24 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 