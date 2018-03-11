Girl, 15, drowns at Durban beach

What To Read Next

Durban - A 15-year-old girl has drowned at St Michael's Beach in Durban, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

"NSRI Shelly Beach duty crew were activated to assist the SA Police Services Search and Rescue and MedEvac ambulance services responding to reports of a drowning," said Jeremiah Jackson, NSRI Shelly Beach station commander in a statement.

The incident happened during the early evening on Saturday.

"On arrival on the scene, a female teenager, age 15, was found to already be out of the water and CPR… efforts commenced," he said.

"Sadly, after all CPR efforts were exhausted the teenager was declared deceased by paramedics."

An inquest docket has been opened.

"NSRI and the emergency services convey condolences to family and friends," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.