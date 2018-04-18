Girl, 4, shot dead in Cape Town

What To Read Next

A 4-year-old girl was shot dead in Uitsig, Ravensmead, on Wednesday, Western Cape police confirmed.

The shooting happened on Uitsig Avenue around 13:15, said Captain FC van Wyk.

It is understood that the girl was playing in front of her home when two unknown men, believed to be part of the Terrible Josters gang, fired three shots and then fled.

One of the bullets hit the girl in the chest and she died at the scene.

Van Wyk did not confirm suspicions that the girl was killed during a gang shootout.

He said officers were investigating the circumstances.

Also read: 4-year gang war has Uitsig on edge

Two teenagers were killed in a separate shooting in Uitsig on Tuesday night.

Van Wyk said the pair, aged 15 and 18, were returning from a tuck shop when a white vehicle with no registration number stopped near them.

Four armed men got out of the vehicle and started shooting, killing the teenagers.

"A 19-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital," said Van Wyk.

Police were investigating a case of double murder and attempted murder.