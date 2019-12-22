 

Girl (6) drowns in Richards Bay

2019-12-22 21:07

Sheldon Morais

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

A six-year-old girl was declared dead at scene after she drowned in Richards Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in the Bay Hall area.

The NSRI said the Richards Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning.

Police and Alkastrand Surf Lifesaving life guards also responded to the call for help.

The child was "unresponsive" when she was found by a woman on a surfboard, the institute said in a statement.

NSRI medics worked to resuscitate the girl through extensive CPR efforts.

Despite this, she later died at the scene.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Read more on:    richards bay  |  drowings
