 

Girl, 6, hit by bullet while playing in Lavender Hill

2019-08-24 13:25

Nicole McCain

(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A six-year-old girl has been hit by a stray bullet during a shooting incident in Lavender Hill on Saturday morning.

The girl was injured while she was playing outside, just before 10:00, when unidentified suspects fired on a 24-year-old man. Both victims were transported to hospital for treatment, confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Steenberg police are investigating cases of attempted murder, she confirmed.

Prior to Saturday’s shooting, there had reportedly been three murders and one attempted murder due to shootings in the area over the last three weeks.

Weekend murders in the province showed a decrease week on week, with last weekend recording 34 murders – down from 47.

READ: Cape bus driver races to hospital after stray bullet strikes passenger

Of the 34, 21 were shootings, six were stabbings and seven were caused by other means, according the province's weekly forensic statistics.

Recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 1 000 people had been arrested since the deployment of the SANDF.

Of those, 806 were already in the system and were wanted for various crimes, including murder, attempted murder, hijacking and theft. Cele stressed that the deployment of the defence force was merely a temporary solution.

Due to a national moratorium, police only release crime statistics during the annual crime statistics briefing.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  gang violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Review in Tygerberg doctors' disciplinary action welcomed

2019-08-24 12:11

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two lucky winners scoop Daily Lotto 2019-08-23 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 