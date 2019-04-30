 

Girl, 6, shot in head during Worcester gang gunfight

2019-04-30 13:52

Jenni Evans

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a police officer injured during a gang fight in a Worcester suburb on Monday afternoon, Western Cape police said.

The child is recovering in hospital and the police officer received medical treatment for his injuries. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday said rival gangs were involved in the gunfight at about 15:30 in Avian Park. 

When police arrived to control the situation, people threw stones at them. 

READ: They're holding us ransom - Avian Park mom

The 6-year-old girl who was being brought home from pre-school in the next suburb, River View, was shot in the head as the Hyundai they were travelling in got caught in the crossfire in Avian Park. 

"The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment," said Van Wyk. 

A heavy police contingent was brought in and four people between the ages of 18 and 29 were arrested. 

A hand-made firearm was also confiscated. 

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court after they have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing of a firearm.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 protesters arrested after locking gate of Polokwane water treatment plant

2019-04-30 13:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Over R118 000 jackpot goes to four players 2019-04-29 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 