Girl, 6, shot in head during Worcester gang gunfight

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a police officer injured during a gang fight in a Worcester suburb on Monday afternoon, Western Cape police said.

The child is recovering in hospital and the police officer received medical treatment for his injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk on Tuesday said rival gangs were involved in the gunfight at about 15:30 in Avian Park.

When police arrived to control the situation, people threw stones at them.

READ: They're holding us ransom - Avian Park mom

The 6-year-old girl who was being brought home from pre-school in the next suburb, River View, was shot in the head as the Hyundai they were travelling in got caught in the crossfire in Avian Park.

"The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment," said Van Wyk.

A heavy police contingent was brought in and four people between the ages of 18 and 29 were arrested.

A hand-made firearm was also confiscated.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court after they have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing of a firearm.