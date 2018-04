Girl, 9, drowns on Bloem farm despite cop's efforts to save her

A police officer tried his best to save a nine-year-old girl who drowned in a pond in Bloemfontein. (Supplied)

Despite the best efforts of a police officer, a nine-year-old girl has drowned after she slipped and fell into a small pond on a farm in Bloemfontein, local police said on Monday.

Free State police spokesperson Peter Kareli said a constable stationed at the Parkweg K9 Unit heard over the radio that someone was drowning at a farm in the Navalsig area.

"The officer did not hesitate, he rushed to the scene. When he arrived, he discovered that the child had disappeared underwater for approximately 10 minutes before his arrival.

"He quickly took off his uniform and dived into the shallow waters.

"With just 12 minutes in the water, the officer located the child and brought her to surface to the waiting paramedics, where CPR was attempted, but unfortunately the girl lost her life," said Kareli.