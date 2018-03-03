 

Girl airlifted to hospital after falling off horse

2018-03-03 20:25

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A girl was airlifted after falling off horse. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - A 16-year-old girl had to be airlifted to a hospital after being critically injured when she was thrown from her horse on a farm outside of Blue Hills, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had arrived on the scene to find the onsite medics with the young patient.

“The patient was assessed and found to have sustained a serious head injury, leaving her in a critical condition,” he said.

Meiring said treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise the patient.

“Once treated, the patient was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Medical Helicopter to Mediclinic Sandton for further treatment,” he said.

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
