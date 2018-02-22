 

Girl survives ambush on her way to school

2018-02-22 14:46

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(File, The Witness)

(File, The Witness)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - A 14-year-old girl was attacked as she made her way to school on Wednesday, and then dragged into nearby bushes and left for dead - less than a kilometre away from the school.

She was running late as she made her way, when the attacker apparently pulled a plastic bag over her head and dragging her, causing her to lose consciousness.

It is believed that the pupil had also been raped.

ALSO READ: 'I sent my child to the school to learn, not to be raped

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the attack happened just after 08:00, in Carnoustie Crescent, Linkside in Port Elizabeth.

"It appears the girl was walking on the road, when she was attacked from behind and pulled into the bushes near a gravel road less than a kilometre away from the school," he said.

Rheeder said another pupil at the school, who was also running late, saw the girl lying half-conscious on the gravel road, and ran to find help.

The pupil called a teacher, who rushed to her aid, loading her into a car and taking her to a nearby hospital.

"During the incident, she briefly lost consciousness and cannot really recall what happened."

"At this stage, we cannot confirm whether she was raped as we are awaiting the rape test kit," he said.

The girl has subsequently been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa charms at Presidential Golf Day

2018-02-22 14:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Candy Crush 'rehab' and Kendrick Lamar - Gigaba's outtakes!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:16 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 