Giyani water project halted as Lepelle Northern Water terminates contract with LTE Consulting Engineers

The trench that was left incomplete at the Giyani Bulk Water Project. (Supplied)

Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) has terminated its contract with LTE Consulting Engineers, which was contracted to work on the Giyani Water Project.

It is not yet clear what led to the contract being terminated, but it comes just two weeks after a 6-year-old boy fell to his death into a trench, which was allegedly left open by Khato Civils.

LTE sub-contracted Khatho Civils, which was meant to do the job, including the connection of running water to 55 villages.

The Water and Sanitation Department confirmed the termination but highlighted that the project had not been abandoned.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau told News24 that "LNW has ended its contract with LTE, but more information could be obtained from Lepelle itself".

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha said that he noted with concern the recent developments in Giyani, and urged all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the project was up and running as soon as possible and that water was connected to the beneficiary villages as a matter of urgency.

"The premier will ensure that the matter is also top of the agenda at the coming lekgotla, which will in turn inform the State of the Province Address", said spokesperson Kenny Mathivha.

"We do not know why the contract has been terminated, but we would like to know time frames of when the people of Giyani could expect running water," Mathivha added.

Khatho Civils added that it had not been given any reasons, except that Khato had no reason to be kept on board since the contract between LNW and LTE ended.

In November, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) revealed that the process of drilling boreholes at the project cost between R1.2m and R1.4m per borehole. It added that a water treatment plant amounted to highly inflated prices when compared to the similar borehole installations.

The SIU says the normal price for installing similar boreholes is about R100 000, and the price range for a treatment plant is between R195 00 to R295 000.

The water project is now subject to an investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, while the SIU moves to recover R2.2bn from the tender appointment.