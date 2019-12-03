 

Giyani water project scandal: Limpopo water parastatal heading for showdown with SIU

2019-12-03 07:42

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

The trench that was left incomplete at the Giyani Bulk Water Project. (Supplied)

The trench that was left incomplete at the Giyani Bulk Water Project. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) in Limpopo is heading for a showdown with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over a raid regarding the R3bn Giyani water project scandal.

LNW, a parastatal mandated with bulk water supply to most parts of the province, voiced displeasure about the SIU raid at its offices in Polokwane last week. A special board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Speaking to News24 on Monday, LNW chief executive officer Phineas Legodi said the SIU raid was a surprise as investigation into the matter was supposed to have been completed in March last year. The investigation was proclaimed by then president Jacob Zuma in 2016.

READ: R200m in taxpayers' money down the drain

He said the entity would demand to know from the SIU whether it had launched a new investigation into the as all documents pertaining to the matter were handed over then.

"On the 17 July 2017, I personally appeared before the SIU in Pretoria, subjected to sworn interview where I detailed the nature and extent of our participation in this Giyani water and sanitation project. I delivered the documents on the 11 September 2017.

"On the 09 February 2018, SIU informed the board that the investigation will be done or completed by end of March 2018," Legodi said.

READ MORE: SIU moves to recover R2.2bn in failed Giyani water project

However, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has since indicated that the raid was necessitated by the reluctance of LNW to hand over certain documents.

"We've been asking for certain information and we've been having problems in getting that information. We then approached the court for a search and seizure order," Kganyago said.

But during the interview, Legodi insisted that the documents seized by the SIU last week were the same as those submitted in the past.

When asked if the SIU was being dishonest, Legodi said: "It is not true that we ever denied them access to documents. This is the reason we are inviting the head of the SIU to a meeting. 

"Whenever they took the documents, they signed. We have those records," Legodi said.

Read more on:    siu  |  polokwane  |  service delivery  |  corruption allegations  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC probing allegations of religious discrimination in Limpopo premier's office

2019-12-03 07:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 08:20 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
St James 08:12 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 