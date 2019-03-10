GladAfrica still using Tshwane offices, pays no rent, but rakes in over R400m for services

GladAfrica
continues to occupy the City of Tshwane's Infotech Building, the headquarters
of the roads and transport unit in Hatfield, without paying a cent for rent.
Despite the metro having paid
more than R400m for the GladAfrica contract since its inception, the company
has to date used, for free, the Tshwane offices to carry out its services.
The controversial contract – which
was meant to help the City with the rollout of an infrastructure project valued
at R12bn – was declared irregular by the Auditor General in January.
However, the city's council on
February 28 resolved that the company should continue with its work.
"This will be so until all
the outstanding work is completed in line with the City of Tshwane council
resolution of February 28, 2019," city manager Moeketsi Mosola told
News24.
Mosola made no mention of whether
or not the company paid for the provision of water and sanitation, electricity
and other utilities.
The City incurred R1.8bn in
irregular expenditure in the 2017/2018 financial year.
Mosola had persistently defended
the supply chain management processes undertaken to award the contract to
GladAfrica.
He, however, made an about-turn
regarding the contract, conceding that the
expenditure for the tender was in fact irregular as
stated by the Auditor General.
Former Tshwane mayor Solly
Msimanga, who resigned in January at the peak of the scandal, went to council
twice in 2018 in a bid to have Mosola dismissed, but failed.
In September, Msimanga brought to
council allegations of wrongdoing pertaining to the GladAfrica appointment on
the city manager's part. An independent investigation was authorised, but
Mosola was not suspended by council.
The Young Communist League (YCL)
in Tshwane has called for the
immediate suspension of the city
manager pending investigations into his alleged involvement in the
awarding of the contract.
"There can never be a fair,
transparent and independent investigation to be conducted while the Big Man
(Mosola) remains in office. We therefore reiterate our call for the ANC as the
main opposition party to take the bull by its horns and table a report for the
Big Man to be summarily suspended before any investigation gets under way,"
said YCL Tshwane secretary Kgabo Morifi.
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa
attempted to give GladAfrica a
R250m "golden handshake"
He told News24 that council
decided to terminate the contract with immediate effect and no further payments
would be made to GladAfrica.
"The R250m falls off,"
he said.
No price
on new contract yet
Mokgalapa said a new contract
with a different company was being sought and he has made assurances that the
tender process will be regular and lawful.
"We are looking into
appointing a new service provider and it will be doing an emergency service
provision in the new financial year starting in July," he said.
"The council has instructed
that we follow the supply chain management procurement policies and the
Municipal Finance Management Act, and we will do so," added Mokgalapa.
The mayor, however, refused to be
drawn on how much the new project would cost the City, only saying an
assessment was being conducted.
"The City is conducting a
full needs assessment to determine both the quantum and the value of work to be
done.
"I am happy that we have
finally brought this saga of GladAfrica to rest, and we will make things right
this time around," said Mokgalapa.
In a statement last week,
GladAfrica maintained its initial stance on the matter and said that it
"was appointed after a rigorous selection process that looked at, among
other things, our capacity to deliver on the project".
"We have met and satisfied
all the requirements as stipulated in the municipality's supply chain
regulations and the Municipal Finance Management Act."
The company said it had
approached the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council to probe its conduct with regard
to the bidding process for the contract.
"We await the outcome of
this process," the statement read.