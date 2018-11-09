GladAfrica: Tshwane City manager files grievance against Msimanga

Tshwane City manager Moeketsi Mosola has lodged a grievance against Mayor Solly Msimanga as a Labour Court challenge relating to the controversial GladAfrica tender scandal was postponed.

The court challenge, before the Johannesburg Labour Court, was lodged by Mosola against Msimanga, Speaker Katlego Mathebe and the City of Tshwane.

Last month Mosola obtained an interim interdict to stop the GladAfrica preliminary council report by law firm Bowmans (previously known as Bowman-Gilfillan).

However, the relief was temporary.

On the day the interdict was granted, Judge Andre van Niekerk said the merits of the application would be argued on November 9.

However, when Tshwane COO James Murphy joined the application as a party, the case had to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Masola has also submitted a formal grievance to Mathebe, against Msimanga and the DA Tshwane administration for "leaking a premilinary council report on the GladAfrica tender".

"The preliminary council report was maliciously leaked to the Sunday Times and the City Press newspapers by the executive mayor and the DA as they are the only ones who received it from their henchmen lawyers – Bowman-Gilfillan," he said.

In the grievance, Masola asked Mathebe to investigate.

"The leaking of an interdicted council report by the executive mayor and the governing party in Tshwane is utter disregard [for] the law, disrespect of the court judgments and most importantly, it constitutes a serious breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors," he said.

Masola said he believed that it was reasonable, just and in the spirit of the rule of law that Mathebe expedite the investigation.

He said he would fight and stand against any act of "lawlessness and/or illegality".

Masola added that, with the grievance, he believed the council would see that there were motives to get rid of him by "hook or crook".

