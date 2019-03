The DA unveils Stevens Mokgalapa as the City of Tshwane's new mayor on February 3, 2019. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Political parties in the City of Tshwane council have approved the termination of the contract with controversial engineering consultancy firm GladAfrica.

This is according to newly elected mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. He said all parties agreed that the contract be terminated with immediate effect.

"After months of being grappled with challenges pertaining to the GladAfrica contract, I am pleased to announce that during today's ordinary sitting of council, all political parties successfully agreed on bringing this matter to a close and that the infamous GladAfrica contract be terminated with immediate effect," Mokgalapa said.

Mokgalapa announced at a media briefing in Pretoria early on Monday morning that the contract had been terminated by mutual agreement.

He added that going forward, the City would ensure all supply chain management processes were followed by the book and that irregular expenditure would be dealt with "decisively and the responsible officials be held accountable".

Mokgalapa said he issued an instruction that all the Auditor-General's findings concerning irregular expenditure be strictly implemented.

"This being with all irregular expenditure and not just that incurred as a result of the GladAfrica contract.