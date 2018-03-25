 

Glebelands hostel man, linked to previous crimes, arrested

2018-03-25 21:44

Correspondent

Glebelands Hostel. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

A Glebelands hostel man who informed police that a group was carrying unlicensed firearms, has himself been arrested for possession of an illegal weapon, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

"Police based at Umlazi Glebelands hostel were conducting their patrols at hostel when they received information about a group of people who were in possession of firearms," said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

"The members swiftly reacted and searched those people but nothing was found on them."

Nevertheless, police "became suspicious" of the apparent informant.

"He was approached and searched. He was found in possession of a .38 special revolver with its serial number erased.

"Through investigation, he was implicated to murders and attempted murder cases that were reported at Glebelands hostel."

Glebelands Hostel - the scene of many murders

Killings

Five live rounds of ammunition were found loaded into the firearm and a dagger was also seized.

The man's room had been previously raided but - at the time - nothing incriminating was discovered.

The 29-year-old will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

"Our police officers are still conducting their patrols at Glebelands hostel to get rid of criminal activities in the area. Residents of the hostel must work together with the police in bringing peace and stability in their hostel."

Last weekend, two people were killed at the hostel.

The body of a 40-year-old man, understood to be a Glebelands resident, was found behind one of the blocks by a passer-by, on Sunday, March 18.

He had been shot in the head.

A day earlier, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed inside a tavern, operating within the hostel.

The hostel has been the scene of scores of violent deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, since before the 2016 local government elections.

The death toll is estimated at 106.

In the past, even though arrests have been made, there have been few convictions.

