Global Citizen attacks: JMPD 'doesn't have power' to obtain CCTV footage

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has said it doesn't have the power to obtain the CCTV footage from the Sasol garage near the FNB Stadium where many people say they were robbed after the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday, EWN reported.

According to the news service, the JMPD doesn't have investigative powers and therefore can't request that footage. However, the South African Police Service (SAPS) can.

On Monday, News24 reported that people leaving the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event were attacked by gangs of juveniles and stabbed and robbed of cellphones and handbags, according to countless social media posts.

According to witnesses, the attacks happened in the vicinity of the Sasol garage situated close to the FNB Stadium in Soweto, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Global stars such as Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed at the event, hosted by Mandela 100 and the Motsepe Foundation.

The JMPD to date arrested seven people allegedly linked to the muggings and attacks, News24 reported.

'It was chaos'

Vanessa Perumal, music publicist and managing director at JT Communication Solutions, told News24 that she had attended countless concerts as part of her work and had never experienced anything like this before.

"I can't tell you how shocking it was," Perumal said.

The MMC Public Safety @MichaelSun and Chief of Police @AsktheChiefJMPD responding to the Media https://t.co/7V8o7TK8U6 — Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) December 3, 2018

"We were walking with thousands of people past the buses towards the Sasol garage to get an Uber. Then we heard people screaming. It was the weirdest thing possible. Youngsters, boys, were running towards us and stealing phones and pulling bags off people. It was chaos, it was so unreal. How was this even possible?"

Global Citizen and the House of Mandela said on Monday that they were "deeply disturbed" by the reports of criminal attacks on concertgoers as they exited the event venue on Sunday night.

"The safety of our guests is always of paramount importance to us and we understand and strongly empathise with their hurt and anger," Andrew Kirk, global director of PR for Global Citizen, said in a statement.

'Citizens under attack'

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday also said he was "disturbed" by the attacks, and has sought a full report from law enforcement authorities.

"Crime is an enemy of our people and should be fought with vigour and military precision. Criminals have become too emboldened. Citizens are really under attack. We need a popular front to combat crime in our beautiful province," Makhura said in a statement.

Makhura is seeking a detailed report from the SAPS and JMPD, saying that "police visibility [after] the festival was undeniably one of the key areas of concern as expressed by a number of people".

"Public places or areas of leisure should never be a golden den for criminals. People should always feel safe and protected in such places. Our law enforcement agencies, especially the police, are expected to play their role and responsibility," Makhura said.

National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo on Monday said: "We are only aware of one robbery, for which one suspect has been arrested. We have not had other cases reported to us yet."



