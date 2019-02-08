Gloria mine death toll rises to 6, as poisonous gas halts rescue efforts

The death toll at the Gloria coal mine near
Middelburg in Mpumalanga has risen to six and rescue efforts have for now been
halted owing to a plethora of dangers.
Rescue operations have been hampered by damage
inflicted by the alleged copper thieves, who reportedly entered the mine on
Sunday and Monday.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard
Hlathi told News24 on Friday that a statement would be issued to update the
media and public, but that for the time being, the search-and-rescue operation
to bring what is believed to be 22 people to ground had been abandoned.
On Monday, 42 men entered the mine shaft which has
not been in operation for months.
They are reportedly Lesotho nationals, the
Middelburg Observer reported. News24 reported that following
a gas explosion, 20 members of the group had managed to reach safety, leaving
the remaining 22 trapped underground.
The mine was owned by the Gupta family and has been
placed under business rescue.
Since the closure of the mine in September last
year, hundreds of miners have not been paid their salaries, leading to an increase
in cable theft.
'They shot at our
guards'
On Thursday,
IOL reported that the
alleged copper thieves had fought with security guards at the mine last week in
an attempt to gain entry into the underground area.
The mine's business rescue representative, Mike
Elliot, told reporters inside the mine's premises on Thursday that the group
had arrived at the mine armed with knobkieries, guns and other weapons, and had
tried to force their way into the premises.
"They shot at our guards and our dogs and we
called the police," Elliot reportedly said.
Elliot told EWN:
"The mine does not have any power. The copper thieves have cut the main
cable and they've dropped the main overhead powerlines and there's no air
underground. So, as a result of them cutting the copper, the mine filled up
with methane gas and there was an explosion which has replaced the oxygen in
the mine with carbon monoxide, which is an instantly poisonous gas."
Elliot estimated that it would take four to six
days to "recover the [remaining] bodies".
Accor ding to AN A, Elliot
said: "They are cable thieves. They don't mine. They came here to steal
copper cables. The theft of copper cables and transformers at this mine is now
estimated at R100m."
According to Elliot, rescue teams first need to
restore power to ensure ventilation is restored and then remove the toxic gases
from underground,
EWN reported.
"The transformers that these guys have
destroyed, they've cut open the transformers and cut the copper out of them…
They dug up the main cables that supply the fans, they've copped them up and
ran away with them. They destroyed the substation's switchgear that controls
the fans," he reportedly said.