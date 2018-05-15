 

Gloves off as DA declares De Lille's return 'ceremonial'

2018-05-15 16:30

Paul Herman

Picture: Gallo

Picture: Gallo

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance has declared Patricia de Lille's return to the mayoral office in the City of Cape Town as only "ceremonial" and that governance decisions are to be made by the DA caucus.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday granted De Lille's urgent application for the temporary suspension of the DA's decision to terminate her membership, pending a full review of the decision next Friday.

READ: Patricia De Lille wins bid to be temporarily reinstated

The DA released a statement immediately after to say that the court's decision was not in the best interests of the people of Cape Town.

"It is unfortunate that Ms De Lille continues to put her individual interests above those of the citizens of Cape Town by using legal technicalities to cling on to power," DA deputy federal council chairperson Natasha Mazzone said.

"We will not relent in our mission to put Cape Town first and ensure that maladministration and misconduct is kept out of the mayoral office. Our electoral promise in 2016 was to keep corruption out of Cape Town and continue delivering better services.

"Ms De Lille's occupation of the mayoral office does not honour that promise."

'Zuma-like style'

The party compared De Lille to former president Jacob Zuma, saying: "In true Zuma-like style, De Lille is now clearly clinging onto power for power itself."

"She has long forgotten the people who have voted for the party that she once represented. She is now clearly on only one mission - to destroy anyone and anything that will seek to hold her accountable for her actions.

"De Lille will now act in only a ceremonial role, with substantive governance decisions to be taken by the DA caucus in the interests of the people of Cape Town (while enjoying the benefits of a mayoral salary at ratepayer expense)."

Mazzone said it was "inconceivable" to expect the party to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of her caucus on two occasions.

"Furthermore, as was articulated by the councillors who briefed the media yesterday, her autocratic leadership style has divided the caucus and threatened their ability to perform their roles as public servants."

The only bully on display in the matter was De Lille, "no one else", Mazzone said.

"We remain confident that the substantive case on the cessation of De Lille’s party’s membership will be successful."

The party continued to call on De Lille to submit her cellphone for forensic analysis regarding an SMS she allegedly sent in 2016 relating to the scoring of the then City manager.

'This is not about me, it's about fairness'

Mazzone told News24 outside court that one of the instructions from the court was that De Lille subject herself to internal party discipline and procedures, while her membership is returned.

That now also applies to the party's decision regarding the governance of the City for the next 10 days, she said.

De Lille meanwhile told journalists immediately after the ruling that it was up to the DA whether they would continue to fight as they've been doing, or if they would put the City of Cape Town first.

"This is not about me. This is about fighting for fairness and equality. As leaders, if we cannot display fairness, we certainly cannot build a democracy where we want to build fairness and equality.

"I've always tried my best for the City of Cape Town, and I will continue to do so."

She thanked all those who have supported her in the country and around the world for their messages in the past few weeks.

De Lille said she intended to go back to the office and return to work immediately on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We'll root out Cape Flats criminals, vows Bheki Cele

2018-05-15 16:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: De Lille, DA react to court judgment
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 