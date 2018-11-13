 

Glynnis Breytenbach pulls out of race for 'dream job' as NPA boss

2018-11-13 22:56
Glynnis Breytenbach.

Democratic Alliance MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, is no longer in the running to take over as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Breytenbach made the announcement in an interview aired on CapeTalk702.

Breytenbach was included in a list of 12 candidates that was shortlisted by a panel assisting President Cyril Ramaphosa with appointing a new NDPP.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, she said that she already informed the panel of her decision after engaging with the DA, which was of the view that the position should be independent of party political influence.

"It is a dream job for me but it is not about any individual here, it is about the National Prosecuting Authority," said Breytenbach, who was not immediately available for comment when contacted by News24.

Interviews for the top job is expected to begin on Wednesday and will be open to the media, News24 reported on Tuesday.

READ: NDPP interviews to be open to the media

The matter was taken to court by NGO Right2Know after the Presidency indicated that the interviews would not be open to the media.

In handing down his ruling in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Judge JW Louw said the office of the NDPP is required to be independent and should be seen to be independent.

He said it is a matter of public knowledge that the office of the NDPP is plagued by instability.

"The process directed by the president is a big improvement. The President has not given reasons why it should be closed to the public," said Louw.

"The process should be open and transparent. It is of importance that confidence is restored in the office of the NDPP."

News24 reported that some legal minds say that according to the law, the president needs to decide on a candidate in consultation with Cabinet and the chances of an ANC Cabinet approving Breytenbach were slim.

The good, the bad and the ugly of the NDPP shortlist

A panel assisting President Cyril Ramaphosa with appointing a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has published a shortlist of candidates for the job. They'll be vetted and interviewed and three names will be given to the president who will then decide on who will lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

