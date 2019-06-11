 

'Go away', lawyer tells Vicki Momberg after she dumps him, then changes her mind

2019-06-11 13:28

Jeanette Chabalala

Vicki Momberg. (Photo: Iavan Pijoos)

After terminating the mandate of her new legal team, Vicki Momberg has made an about-turn, asking the team to represent her again. 

She said she was "happy" to proceed with advocate Anesh Sukdeo, but not his instructing attorney Wesley Rogers. 

"I have an attorney that has not acted appropriately and has been abusive and I will be taking that matter further," she told the court. 

She then again changed her mind and said Rogers could be on record, while Sukdeo argued her case. This is Momberg's sixth legal representative on record. 

Relationship breakdown

Rogers, however, told the court that the there had been a relationship breakdown between him and Momberg and that he, therefore he could not, ethically, act on her behalf. 

Momberg earlier bought proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to a halt, accusing the media of endangering her life.  

The former real estate agent - who is appealing her two-year sentence in connection with a racism-related conviction - asked the two judges, who are presiding over her appeal bid, to eject journalists from Courtroom 11D. 

During proceedings, Momberg stood up while Sukdeo was arguing her case and said: "I would like to represent myself."

Sukdeo told the court that he had come all the way from Durban to represent Momberg on a pro bono basis. 

But while he was talking, Momberg interrupted him and said she did not want the media to televise her appeal. 

"The media has endangered my life; I have it all on my phone," she said, without expanding on what content or information her phone contained. 

Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau told Momberg that he would allow the media to be in court.

'No more contact'

Mudau adjourned the matter for a few minutes to allow Momberg to give her lawyers instructions. 

During the lunch adjustment, Rogers told Momberg: "No more contact with me, thank you. Go away."

On November 3, 2017, Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended.

The former real estate agent was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August last year, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

