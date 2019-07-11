 

Go in, arrest those gangsters: W Cape premier on military move

2019-07-11 23:15

Jenni Evans

W Cape premier Alan Winde.

W Cape premier Alan Winde. (Malherbe Nienaber, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed Thursday's announcement that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) would support the police's efforts to crack down on crime in the province.

"This is really great news," said Winde in a Facebook post.

"The people of this region have been calling for this for a very long time," he added, describing the murder rate as being "out of control".

Winde explained the military would not be the police, but their job would be stabilisation and peacekeeping in gang-infested areas as well as crime hot spots, adding this separation should stay in place.

"The military must not become the police, they are there to stabilise the environment," he said.

Earlier, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced during his budget vote speech that President Cyril Ramaphosa had assented to the SANDF supporting the police. 

READ: Ramaphosa gives green light for army to go into Cape's gang-infested areas 

Winde said the Western Cape government had written to Cele, national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula about the crime situation, saying they had not been using their full powers.

"The Police Act allows you to lock down an area, move in, confiscate drugs and firearms, arrest people, you do not need a warrant, you are actually using your powers to arrest, confiscate drugs, firearms. 

"We use the military to lock down an area, go in, zoom in, arrest those gangsters and take away those firearms and those drugs." 

He said he was "really happy" and looking forward to some "really serious arrests" to make the province safer.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  alan winde  |  western cape  |  gangsterism
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Politicking and accusations of hypocrisy cloud police's budget debate

30 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 