 

‘God will punish them’ – Poppie’s grandmother after sentencing of mom and stepdad postponed

2018-02-20 16:38

Marizka Coetzer

Poppie van der Merwe (Facebook)

Poppie van der Merwe (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The postponement of the sentencing procedures doesn’t bother her, says Carla van der Merwe, the grandmother of the slain Poppie van der Merwe.

She believes that justice will be served. “God will also punish them,” she told YOU.

Judge Bert Bam found Poppie’s mother, Louisa (46), and stepfather, Kobus Koekemoer (44), guilty of killing the little blonde girl in December in the High Court in Pretoria.

They were also found guilty on charges of child abuse and assault with the intention to cause serious bodily harm.

This after the toddler died in October 2016 as a result of injuries she suffered due to ongoing abuse.

She was declared dead on arrival at the Brits Provincial hospital.

Carla, whose son Christo is Poppie’s biological father, says their lawyer confirmed the news about the postponement to them yesterday.

When we ask how she’s doing, she answers: “We’re not allowed to complain. The faster this case is over with the better.”

Christo is battling to come to terms with his daughter’s death, Carla reveals.

“My son is suffering. He’s hurting about so many things,” says Carla. “He is a broken man.”

“But I’m here for him. Me, my husband (Johan) and my son are suffering,” she adds.

“God will give us the strength to keep fighting and keep our heads up.”  

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Noakes, HPCSA to lock horns again

8 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Aussie cricket team visits Smile Foundation in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 20 2018-02-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 