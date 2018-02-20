‘God will punish them’ – Poppie’s grandmother after sentencing of mom and stepdad postponed

The postponement of the sentencing procedures doesn’t bother her, says Carla van der Merwe, the grandmother of the slain Poppie van der Merwe.

She believes that justice will be served. “God will also punish them,” she told YOU.

Judge Bert Bam found Poppie’s mother, Louisa (46), and stepfather, Kobus Koekemoer (44), guilty of killing the little blonde girl in December in the High Court in Pretoria.

They were also found guilty on charges of child abuse and assault with the intention to cause serious bodily harm.

This after the toddler died in October 2016 as a result of injuries she suffered due to ongoing abuse.

She was declared dead on arrival at the Brits Provincial hospital.

Carla, whose son Christo is Poppie’s biological father, says their lawyer confirmed the news about the postponement to them yesterday.

When we ask how she’s doing, she answers: “We’re not allowed to complain. The faster this case is over with the better.”

Christo is battling to come to terms with his daughter’s death, Carla reveals.

“My son is suffering. He’s hurting about so many things,” says Carla. “He is a broken man.”

“But I’m here for him. Me, my husband (Johan) and my son are suffering,” she adds.

“God will give us the strength to keep fighting and keep our heads up.”