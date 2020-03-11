Golden Highway taxi crash claims 10 lives, including 3 children

A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 10 people - including three young children - on the Golden Highway, near Soweto in Gauteng, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the accident took place at about 04:50.

"A taxi transporting passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza on the Golden Highway, between Concorde Road and Stockwell Avenue. The [Avanza] driver and three children below the age of 10, who were in the Avanza, died on the scene.

"Six of the taxi passengers were also killed," Minnaar said.

Minnaar said the taxi driver was injured and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for treatment.



The number of injured people is unknown.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the three children were pupils at Kiasha Park Primary School in Lenasia. Mabona said acting education MEC Jacob Mamabolo will be visiting the school and families on Wednesday.

The RTMC's State of Road Safety Report: Calendar for 2018 found that minibuses accounted for 9% of crashes, and most collisions happened on Saturdays (25%) and Sundays (22%).



The RTMC calculated the country's total collision cost at R142.95bn.