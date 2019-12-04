Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer abandons bail application

18-year-old Gomolemo Legae, who was brutally murdered by a 19-year-old man. (Picture: Supplied via City Press)

"My child has gone with the wind."

These were the words of the father of 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae who was murdered in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ramosadi village, Mahikeng, in the North West. She had been stabbed 25 times, doused with petrol and set alight, City Press reported.

Legae was buried on Wednesday.

Her father, Ezekiel Mashetla, was speaking to eNCA outside the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after 19-year-old Karabo Bahurutshe appeared in court for her murder. The accused abandoned his bail application due to fears that residents are baying for his blood after Legae's murder.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, Bahurutshe was arrested on Monday after his brother handed him over to the police.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the woman was on her way home when the suspect approached her. She was heard screaming a few minutes later. Although she was subsequently found bleeding, she managed to inform the members of the community who the suspect was. The woman suffered third degree burns," said Mokwabone.







Speaking to eNCA, Mashetla said Bahurutshe told the court that he didn't want to be released on bail.

Mashetla said they were seeking revenge for his daughter's death.

"The accused doesn't want bail. We are waiting for him. We want him to rot in jail. My family is very hurt."

"It is a big loss to the family. She was a nice child and was planning to be a musician..... I am disappointed because I was expecting a lot from her. She has gone with the wind," said Mashetla.

He said he wants the court to keep Bahurutshe in jail until he dies.

Representing the Mahikeng municipality, MCM Monametsi Moeti told eNCA that as a mother, it was discouraging to wake up daily to news of women and children being killed.

An emotional day for the family of 18-year-old #GomolemoLegae. #TheRundown with @T_Mothotoane Courtesy #Dstv403 pic.twitter.com/t7vAaCIM6f

The EFF said it was deeply saddened by Legae's murder.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said men in South Africa were relentless in their blood thirst pursuit and killing spree of women and children and up to now, interventions have been superficial, half-hearted and based on the wrong understanding of the root causes of vulnerability of women.



"Gomolemo joins a list of thousands of other women who are raped, maimed, beaten, enslaved, emotionally molested and brutally killed by men in this country. The perpetrators of these acts are likely never to pay for their sins because our criminal system is fraught with inefficiencies.

"And the families of the victims remain with unanswered questions as they grapple with these gruesome tragedies," Ndlozi said.