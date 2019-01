Ouma Dirkie Claasen, 75, from Brakpan might be a humble pensioner, but with nine children, 24 grandchildren and 36 great-children she’s truly rich.

Magriet Claassen, known to everyone as Ouma Dirkie, gained two great-children in December – twins, at that.

She says she has her hands full.

"I’ve crocheted little blankets for all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They’re from a leaf pattern a friend gave me when my first grandchild was born. It takes about two weeks to crochet one. I also crochet all their napkins, I buy them little gifts when I can and I bake cookies. It’s my way of spoiling them," the busy gran says.

"When they’re all together it gets rough and noisy! They like to snack but no one overdoes it. I’m very proud of my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. They all do well at school and work hard."

Christmas and birthdays are special occasions and Ouma Dirkie likes that most of her clan live in Gauteng’s East Rand area.

Two of her grandkids live in Durban and Australia respectively and she doesn’t see much of them. And nine of her kids have died in her lifetime.

Johan Myburgh, one of her grandsons and the dad of the latest additions to the family, five-week-old Dylhan and Divhan, told the Brakpan Herald there’s no mountain too high or ocean too deep for Ouma Dirkie.

"She’d do anything in her power for her family."

He told Huisgenoot the whole clan love their gran who, at her age, is still as sharp as a pin and full of energy.

Ouma Dirkie agrees: "I’m crazy about all of them. I have trouble with my heart but otherwise things are going great!"

Images supplied.

