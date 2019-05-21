Good's national chairperson resigns

Good party national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko has resigned from the party in the same week that party leaders are preparing to be sworn in as members of the National Assembly.

Party secretary general Brett Herron said Lephoko did not give reasons for her resignation. But Lephoko told SABCNewsOnline on Monday that she had been "overlooked" for the party's second parliamentary seat and De Lille chose national organiser and former City of Cape Town DA chief whip Shaun August instead.

De Lille's Good party, formed after she parted ways with the DA following a months-long battle with the DA's leadership, managed to secure more than 70 000 votes during the May 8 elections, which equated to two seats in the National Assembly.

In addition, the party secured one seat in the Western Cape legislature.

Lephoko told the SABC that she had been under the impression that Good was "a woman-led organisation" and that "there were promises that I must not worry, I will be elected". She bemoaned the fact that two gentlemen would take the provincial and national seats.

Herron expressed the party's gratitude to Lephoko for helping "prepare the fledgling party for elections in record-breaking time – in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in particular".

"The party regrets that it is not able to send more of its members to Parliament. That will come in time," said Herron.

He added that the party would be hosting its first national congress in the next 12 months, where its interim leadership will be replaced by leaders elected directly by the branches and members.

