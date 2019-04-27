 

Google doodle commemorates 25 years of democracy

2019-04-27 18:47

Tammy Petersen

(Screengrab: Google)

(Screengrab: Google)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Quarter of a century after South African of all races lined up to cast their vote in the country’s first democratic elections, Google's Freedom Day doodle features the national flag adopted on this day 25 years ago.

Designed by a former State Herald Fred Brownell, it was first used on April 27, 1994.

Almost 20 million people cast their vote in 1994, of which the ANC garnered 62%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday tweeted that that day, he had stood in line at the Kloof gold mine in Westonaria amongst 10 000 mineworkers waiting to vote.

"It was the longest queue I had ever seen," he recalled.


#FreedomDay, #Democracy25 and #25YearsOfDemocracy trended on Twitter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa said 29 334 South Africans successfully applied to vote at SA missions abroad on Freedom Day.

It said the 10 foreign missions with most voters are London with 9 084, Dubai with 1 542, The Hague with 1 355, Canberra with 1 195, Abu Dhabi with 1 061, Wellington with 927, Dublin with 817, Kinshasa with 797, New York with 605 and Doha with 566.

South Africans, locally and abroad, have taken to social media to reflect on the day.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa dedicated the day to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

 

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey reflected on his role as an observer during the country's first ever democratic elections. 


Read more on:    freedom day
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pregnant woman, five others killed in Kranskop taxi crash

2019-04-27 17:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Strike three: R180k jackpot to tonight's Daily Lotto players 2019-04-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 