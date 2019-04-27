Google doodle commemorates 25 years of democracy

Quarter of a century after South African of all races lined up to cast their vote in the country’s first democratic elections, Google's Freedom Day doodle features the national flag adopted on this day 25 years ago.

Designed by a former State Herald Fred Brownell, it was first used on April 27, 1994.

Almost 20 million people cast their vote in 1994, of which the ANC garnered 62%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday tweeted that that day, he had stood in line at the Kloof gold mine in Westonaria amongst 10 000 mineworkers waiting to vote.

"It was the longest queue I had ever seen," he recalled.

"It was the longest queue I had ever seen," he recalled. As I walked to the ballot box I saw the glow in the faces of the mine workers and I remember a great sense of joy and achievement that I felt for all our people.





#FreedomDay, #Democracy25 and #25YearsOfDemocracy trended on Twitter on Saturday.

On this day, 27 April 1994 #NelsonMandela votes for the first time in his life, at Ohlange High School in KwaZulu-Natal #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/gXWXiINy6a — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) April 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa said 29 334 South Africans successfully applied to vote at SA missions abroad on Freedom Day.

It said the 10 foreign missions with most voters are London with 9 084, Dubai with 1 542, The Hague with 1 355, Canberra with 1 195, Abu Dhabi with 1 061, Wellington with 927, Dublin with 817, Kinshasa with 797, New York with 605 and Doha with 566.

South Africans, locally and abroad, have taken to social media to reflect on the day.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa dedicated the day to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey reflected on his role as an observer during the country's first ever democratic elections.



