 

Gordhan and Eskom board 'misled' Ramaphosa about load shedding - David Mabuza

2020-01-09 14:53

Tshidi Madia in Kimberley

President Cyril Ramaphosa at a press briefing at Megawatt Park Headquarters. . (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sebabatso Mosamo)

The deputy president of the ANC and the country, David Mabuza, said President Cyril Ramaphosa was misled when he was told there would be no load shedding before the January 13.

The country has been hit, yet again, by a round of rolling blackouts, despite promises from Ramaphosa that there would be no load shedding throughout the festive season.

While out interacting with people during a walkabout in Diamond Pavilion Mall in Kimberley, where the ANC is hosting its annual January 8 celebrations, Mabuza was asked about government's response to the latest wave of power cuts.

"They’ve misled the president, but right from the day we went there with the president I insisted on maintenance. Maintenance of these power stations is very important," Mabuza told journalists when asked if Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled the president.

Mabuza said he was concerned about promising there would be no load shedding due to Eskom's "aging" power stations.

"You can’t say there won’t be any load shedding if there is no effective maintenance of these power stations, some are old of course and we must rebuild these power stations of course we must also get the new ones running to full capacity," he said

The deputy president added that the Eskom board had been "struggling to get things right", noting that there was the added challenge of operating without a full-time chief executive at one stage.

Board chairman Jabu Mabuza was appointed acting CEO in July after Phakamani Hadebe resigned as the utility's executive head.

Andre de Ruyter took over the helm of the ailing parastatal on Monday.

The deputy president described the fact that Jabu Mabuza served both as board chairperson and acting CEO as "unfortunate".

David Mabuza said government wanted to give de Ruyter time to do his own assessment of the state of Eskom.

"Soon I am going to meet with him in order for him to tell us exactly where can we assist him."

