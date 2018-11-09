 

Gordhan's 33 questions from the EFF on SARS, 'spy tapes' and retiring to Canada

2018-11-09 20:55

Jan Gerber

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In a move reminiscent of the time the Hawks sent questions to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan shortly before a budget address, a long list of questions has reached his desk - this time before his scheduled appearance before the Zondo commission into state capture.

And it was not from the authorities, but from the Economic Freedom Fighters, which is upping the ante on Gordhan. 

The EFF held a press conference where it's commander-in-chief Julius Malema said there was a plot against them, led by Gordhan and Treasury officials. This follows reports on the party's links to looting at VBS Mutual Bank, through Brian Shivambu - the younger brother of the party's deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

After Gordhan's statement to the Zondo commission was leaked earlier this week, wherein he mentioned meeting Ajay Gupta through former president Jacob Zuma, the EFF laid a charge against him with the Public Protector, as he had previously stated in an answer to a parliamentary question that he had not met the Guptas.

On Wednesday, Shivambu sent a letter containing 33 questions to Gordhan.

READ: EFF reports Gordhan to Public Protector after his statement to State Capture Commission leaks

Many of the questions relate to the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service and why Malema was charged with tax evasion in 2012. The party also wants to know about Gordhan's relationship with Canada.

Shivambu's letter ended with the following: "We ask the minister to answer honourably and honestly. We also request the minister to expeditiously attend to the matter, given its urgency and sensitivity."

Adrian Lackay, Gordhan's spokesperson, confirmed receipt of the letter.

"The minister is seeking legal advice on the best way to deal with it," Lackay said.

In February 2016, the Hawks, then led by Berning Ntlemeza, who has since been relieved of his duties, sent Gordhan 27 questions days before he was to deliver that year's budget speech.

At the time, many considered this to be part of an attempt to intimidate Gordhan into resigning as finance minister by those loyal to Zuma.

The "rogue unit" narrative has been discredited by the Nugent Commission into SARS and the Sunday Times, which ran several stories on the "rogue unit", eventually apologising for their reporting. 

The Hawks' prosecution of Gordhan came to nought. 

Here is Shivambu's full letter to Gordhan:

EFF letter to Grodhan
EFF letter to Gordhan
EFF letter to Gordhan

  

Read more on:    eff  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg zoo faces mounting pressure to free widowed elephant Lammie

2018-11-09 20:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man called racial slur after accidentally bumping woman with car in Margate
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:16 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 9 2018-11-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 