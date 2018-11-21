 

Gordhan’s daughter received no direct payments as non-executive director - Investec

2018-11-21 22:21
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo)



Anusha Gordhan, the daughter of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, didn't get any payments from Investec as a non-executive director, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement followed claims by the EFF that Anusha benefited from "government tenders for consulting and advisory services".

It said Anusha was employed its private equity business from 2007 until the business was incorporated into Investec Equity Partners (IEP) in January 2016. She was then an employee of IEP until she left in 2017.

"As an employee of the companies, she was appointed to the board of directors of various entities in which they had equity interests to manage and oversee the respective investments."

Testifying before the judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture on Wednesday, Gordhan defended his daughter.

READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: 'My daughter has not done business with the state' – Gordhan

Gordhan told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that allegations that his daughter had used her relationship with him to get tenders were a "blatant lie, dangerous and unfounded".

He added: "My daughter has not done any business with the state."

On Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema declared that the political party had decided to fight Gordhan.

"Our attack on Pravin Gordhan is an attack on white monopoly capital (WMC) because Pravin is the dog of WMC.

"We must host the dog until the owner comes out, and when the owner comes out we will deal with him," Malema told a large group of people picketing outside the Tiso Blackstar venue where the commission of inquiry into state capture is being held.

Malema urged party members to be prepared for war.

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
